South Africa: SACP Suspends Limpopo Secretary Over R60m VBS Investment

As pressure mounts on political parties to act against those implicated in the VBS saga, the SACP has suspended its Limpopo Secretary Gilbert Kganyago who invested R60-million in the bank while he was mayor of Capricorn District Municipality. The ANC could take a lesson from its alliance partner.

SACP Limpopo spokesperson Machike Thobejane confirmed on Friday that the party had suspended its Provincial Secretary Gilbert Kganyago, who is implicated in the alleged R2-billion looting of VBS Mutual Bank during his time as mayor of Capricorn District Municipality.

"The name of the Communist Party has been seriously dented. It's been put into disrepute," said Thobejane.

The SACP is campaigning for the ANC in the 2019 elections and Thobejane said Kganyago cannot be the face of a party that stands against corruption and for improved service delivery for the poor and working class.

"We can't send that message with a secretary that's implicated in a scandal like...