South Africa: Witnesses Sought By Uitenhage Detectives

press release

Detectives in Uitenhage are looking for witnesses that can shed light on two serious cases that are currently under investigation. In the first case, SAPS are looking for information about a murder that took place on Monday, 24 September 2018 in Durban Street, Uitenhage. According to police information, a 62-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by three males (who appears to be all in their twenties) during the afternoon of 24 September 2018. The male victim passed away as a result of the injuries sustained during the assault.

In the second case, investigators are seeking witnesses in a culpable homicide case that occurred on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 on the R75, outside Uitenhage. It is alleged that a Scania truck with a trailer and a Nissan 1400 LDV collided at about 12:46. The male driver of the 1400 LDV passed on at the scene.

Anyone who might have witnessed, or who is able to assist with information about the above incidents or the whereabouts of the suspects in the murder case, is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 041 996 4525 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.