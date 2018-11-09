9 November 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Witnesses Sought By Uitenhage Detectives

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Detectives in Uitenhage are looking for witnesses that can shed light on two serious cases that are currently under investigation. In the first case, SAPS are looking for information about a murder that took place on Monday, 24 September 2018 in Durban Street, Uitenhage. According to police information, a 62-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by three males (who appears to be all in their twenties) during the afternoon of 24 September 2018. The male victim passed away as a result of the injuries sustained during the assault.

In the second case, investigators are seeking witnesses in a culpable homicide case that occurred on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 on the R75, outside Uitenhage. It is alleged that a Scania truck with a trailer and a Nissan 1400 LDV collided at about 12:46. The male driver of the 1400 LDV passed on at the scene.

Anyone who might have witnessed, or who is able to assist with information about the above incidents or the whereabouts of the suspects in the murder case, is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 041 996 4525 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

South Africa

Autistic Boy Who 'Teaches' Himself Under Tree Will Be Going to School

Every morning, 11-year-old Siboniso puts on his school clothes, packs his school bag, ties his school shoes and leaves… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.