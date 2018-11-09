South Africa: Police Constable Falls At the Hands of Criminals

press release

The National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole has called for the speedy arrest of the men responsible for the killing of a Constable last night.

Constable Petrus Gerhardus De Lange was on duty observing possible drug dealing at Bulawayo Street, Ladanna when he was attacked.

A group of suspects in two cars drove up to the vehicle the constable was sitting in. Four men alighted from the vehicles with handguns and opened fire on the policeman.

The 30 year old Westenburg police officer died whilst enroute to hospital. It's been reported that during the shooting a truck driver was also shot and wounded in his hand by a stray bullet.

General Sitole has condemned the killing of Constable De Lange and ordered that the 72 hour Activation Plan be mobilised to identify and bring those responsible to book.

"We have lost 42 police officers at the hands of criminals since the start of this financial year alone", said General Sitole.

The number of our police officers being attacked and killed remains at an unacceptable level despite proactive and reactive interventions.", added General Sitole.

The killing of Constable De Lange brings to 42 the number of police officers killed since the 1st of April 2018 to date. Eighteen of these officers were killed whilst on duty and 24 were killed off duty

Anyone with information on this attack last night is requested to please call our toll free Crime Stop number 086 000 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.