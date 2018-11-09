East Africa: Microsoft Sponsors the Forthcoming CIO100 Symposium and Awards

Microsoft having partnered with CIO East Africa to host the East Africa CIO 100 Symposium & Awards slated on 29th - 30th November at Enashipai resort in Naivasha, Kenya 2018 is lined to launch an Artificial Intelligence for Africa: titled: An Opportunity for Growth, Development, and Democratization.

"We are indebted to the partners who are on-boarding the arrangement to forthcoming CIO100 Summit and Awards," said Ms Laura Chite, CEO - CIO East Africa adding: "East Africa's most respected forward-thinkers and leaders from the IT industry shall converge at the event to explore the steps lined to drive industry-wide digital economy."

The CIO100 Symposium is the most powerful gathering of CIOs and senior IT and business executives in East Africa. It brings together an average of 350 top-tier corporate decision makers passionate in addressing the challenges the industry faces and celebrating the industry's triumphs. This year's CIO100 Symposium & Awards coincides with CIO East Africa's 10th Year Anniversary.

With AI set to be the most disruptive technology in human existence, and an immense opportunity for Africa, Microsoft is set to deliberate on AI and its implications for Africa. The challenges to securing benefits and the policy mechanisms to capture those benefits and how to make efforts purposed to effectively deploy and grow the digital economy in the Eastern Africa Regional states- a crucial engine for sustainable development in this era of digital transformation

AI has the potential to solve some of the most pressing challenges that impact Sub-Saharan Africa and drive growth and development in core sectors including health care, agriculture and public sector applications such as financial services and education.

In his speech, the Microsoft Country Manager for East Africa, Sebuh Haileleul said the company is glad to be part of CIO 100 event where like-minded decision makers from the region gather to deliberate on pertinent issues affecting the region and the continent at large and ways of creation effective collaborations to curb these issues.

"Microsoft will vastly engage participants on how Artificial Intelligence will enable breakthrough advances in key areas like financial industry, agriculture , healthcare and education which are key areas for Kenya as it works towards achieving the Big 4 agenda by 2022", Haileleul concluded.

Microsoft is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.