East Africa: U.S.$293 Million for East Africa's Technical Schools

The World Bank has approved $293 million to increase access and enhance the quality of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutes in East Africa.

The financing, which is in the form of both a grant and loan, is part of the bank's efforts to promote regional integration in East Africa.

The East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP) is designed to support the development and delivery of TVET programmes focused on the transport, energy, manufacturing and ICT sectors in Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

EASTRIP aims to transform the TVET institutes and support industry-recognised short-term training.

"The World Bank is committed to supporting the development of high quality skills to expand regional economic corridors and regional infrastructure projects that can unlock the continent's growth potential," said Sajitha Bashir, the World Bank's education practice manager in-charge of the East and Southern Africa region

It is argued that low levels of education and training impede the productivity of the African labour force and perpetuate the vicious circle of low economic growth, low diversification, and low education development, in spite of gains made in access to secondary and higher education.