Nigeria: NCC Tennis League Semifinals to Feature 10 National Champions

Abuja — The 2018 NCC Tennis League semifinals planned for the Enugu Sports Club and the Abuja National Stadium Tennis Centre will feature 10 current and active former national champions. That, in the estimation of many tennis pundits, will be historic.

Through to the semifinals after a hectic and very competitive group stage is Team Offikwu of Kaduna, which has four active former national champions, including Christie Agugbom, Sylvester Emmanuel, Henry Atseye and Shehu Lawal, to lead their battle against Team Goshen of Ilorin in one semifinal scheduled to hold in Abuja on December 1 and Sunday December 2.

Team Goshen will be parading former women's No. 1, Blessing Samuel, supported by three in-form male players, Emmanuel Sunday, Uche Oparaoji and Paul Emmanuel.

The other semifinal, which will hold in Enugu, on November 28 and 29, will feature newcomers, Leadway Assurance of Lagos and Team Tech Vibe of Jos.

The Lagos-based team has former champions, Babalola Abdulmumin and Clifford Enosoregbe, as well as current women's champion, Sarah Adegoke. Albert Bicom, who has several doubles titles to his credit, completes the squad.

Against Team Tech Vibes, Abdulmumin and his teammates will face current national men's champion, Joseph Imeh, former champion, Thomas Otu and top 10 lady, Aanu Aiyegbusi.

The semifinalists are guaranteed N2 million with the eventual champions bagging N7 million, runners-up N5 million and third place N3 million.