Nigeria: I Am Committed to Public Good - Ekweremadu

Enugu — Unruffled by his encounter with the alleged assassins that invaded his house last Tuesday, in Abuja, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said yesterday that he was committed to public good and would continue to serve the country to the best of his abilities.

He said Nigeria would be better going forward and the people would enjoy the dividends of democracy, as part of the commitment they have shown towards sustaining the unity, peace and development of the country.

Ekweremadu, who spoke on arrival at the Akanu Ibiam International airport Enugu, where he was received by his constituents, who thronged to the place in show of solidarity over his recent travails, urged the people to continue to pray for the unity and survival of the country.

Although, he declined to narrate his experience in the hands of the alleged assassins, who visited his Abuja home on the guise that the matter was under investigation, he, however, said the concerns shown by Nigerians since the incident had energised him.

He said: "I will like to assure that I will continue to serve you and everyday I will serve you even much better. I am committed to public good, to the good of all Nigerians, to the safety of all Nigerians and to good governance of this country. So for all of us, this is the beginning of our journey, I will get there ultimately. Nigeria will be better, Nigeria will be safer and we are going to enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance".