Nigeria: Royal Treatment for Wizkid At Kenya Concert

Days after he reportedly walked away with a cool 50 million Rupees for a private performance in India, StarBoy Record chief and headline act, Wizkid was in Kenya at the weekend, where he performed at the Katika Festival on Saturday, November 3.

The concert witnessed a massive turnout of revelers from different parts of the country at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, to have a good time and catch a glimpse of one of the continent's biggest stars.

The rave of the moment, Fever singer, took to his Instagram page on Wednesday, November 7, to appreciate the Kenyan fans for their love and support. He shared a video that captured his reception from the airport to the moment he went on stage.

With the gates opened at about 6:00p.m. Kenya local time to allow fun seekers secure their preferred spots to enjoy the performance without any struggles, a set of DJs opened the show, playing all genres of music to create a perfect mood to unwind for the night.

Despite the technical difficulties with the sound, which rocked Wizkid's performance, forcing him to opt for band performance. His spirit was not dampened.

He had an impressive set, rendering some of his hit singles like Soco, Manya, Fever, Energy and Ojuelegba to the delight of the crowd, who were yearning for more.

There is no doubt of the fact, 2018 has been a great year for Wizkid, as he enjoyed good collaborations by teaming up with global acts like Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and Young Thug on Metro Boomin's Not All Heroes Wear Capes album.

Metro Boomin is noted for producing songs for top artistes like Drake and winning the BET Awards for Best Hip-Hop Producer in 2017 and 2018.

Wizkid and Metro Boomin were reportedly spotted in the studio sometime ago. The outcome of that encounter, which has now been brought to light, is the release of album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes on Friday, November 2

The 13 track album, which features a number of guest appearances including Wizkid, who contributed to two of the songs -- Only You with Offset and J Balvin, and Borrowed Love alongside Swae Lee.

The pop star, who few month ago sealed a lucrative endorsement deal worth millions of dollars with sportswear, Nike became one of the highest paid artistes for bookings in the world following his performance at the Royal wedding at one of the world's top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.