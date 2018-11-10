10 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Lagos Socialite, Babatunde Gbadamosi's Tall Dream

By Funsho Akinwale

Prominent Lagos socialite, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has a tall dream- to return Lagos to the glorious days of former governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, when the state was a model of economic value to other states in the country.

Babatunde is a successful property merchant and owns the prestigious Amen Estate, located in Eleko Beach in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos.

The estate, which has become the preferred home for Nigerians, foreigners and people of class, looks like Hollywood in the United States (US) and it is a riveting night scenery to behold.

Never lacking power supply, Amen Estate is the choice of most Nigerian celebrities, top actors and actresses, successful sports and tycoons, who flock for one reason or another, including video and photo shoots.

Now, Babatunde has thrown his hat into the political arena, with an eye on governing Lagos State in the near future.

