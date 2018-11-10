Nigeria: Buhari Off to France for Peace Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday left Abuja for Paris, France to participate in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum slated for November 11 to 13, a Presidency statement said.

Buhari will join the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and other world leaders to discuss contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action.

While in Paris, the president will also join other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918 between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.

During his visit to Paris, Buhari will attend a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations.

Before returning to Abuja, the president and his delegation will have an interactive session with the Nigerian community in France.