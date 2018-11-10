10 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Off to France for Peace Forum

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Mudashir

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday left Abuja for Paris, France to participate in the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum slated for November 11 to 13, a Presidency statement said.

Buhari will join the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and other world leaders to discuss contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action.

While in Paris, the president will also join other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918 between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War.

During his visit to Paris, Buhari will attend a luncheon hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in honour of visiting heads of delegations.

Before returning to Abuja, the president and his delegation will have an interactive session with the Nigerian community in France.

Nigeria

Tiwa Savage Wins for Africa at MTV Awards 2018

Just when the dust she raised with her Fever video featuring Wizkid was beginning to settle, Tiwa Sagave returned to… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.