Nigeria: Govt Commits to Lake Chad Revival

By Ismail Mudashir

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said his administration would continue to keep the revival of the Lake Chad on the front burner and solicit more commitment from developed countries on it.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) and his investiture as patron of the foundation at the State House, Abuja, the president said it was regrettable that the issue of the receding Lake Chad had not been addressed till recent times.

President Buhari also welcomed the advocacy by the foundation on the need to protect endangered plants and animals in the country. To this end, the president directed the Federal Ministry of Environment to reflect this in its budgetary requirements in the next fiscal year.

