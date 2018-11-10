Nigeria: Okorocha Denies Blaming APC Government for Nigerians' Woes

Owerri — Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has denied making any comment anywhere, where he blamed the All Progressives Congress led government for putting Nigerians in suffering.

An online report, with the headline, 'APC Responsible for what Nigerians are going through- Okorocha,' credited to Okorocha, had been trending for days.

But in a statement, yesterday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, the governor challenged the reporter/author of the story to show evidence of where he (Okorocha) made the comment.

The statement read: "Our attention has just been drawn to a fabricated story by an online medium, The Daily Post, with the referenced caption. Okorocha never made such statement and could not have said such.

"Unfortunately, those behind the fake story didn't mention when and where Okorocha made such statements. And we know the reason for their coming up with such gimmicks today. It is the expected publication of the governorship and House of Assembly candidates of the parties by INEC."

The statement continued: "They have come up with the fabricated story to see if that could help them out, but the truth is that it won't help them.

"The public should please disregard the false story."

The online report quoted Okorocha as saying: "As APC, we are responsible for everything happening in Nigeria. We are responsible for the good, the bad, the ugly, but we are promising Nigerians that we shall fix it.

"We share the pains of Nigerians; every human being must feel it. We also feel what they are going through, but we are asking for a little patience.

"Let us do things the right way and do it once and for all. I am sure that by next year, you will begin to see changes, the price of rice will drop, prices of dollars will begin to stabilise and we will see a lot of challenges.

"But at this painful moment, nobody likes it. It is like a woman in the labour room, when she is in the labour room, there is no joy, but she has to pass through that moment, she does not wear her high heel shoes, no makeup, no champagne, no party.

"She is going through a process, but shortly after that process, joy cometh once she sees the child.

"So, Nigerians should bear with us as a government."