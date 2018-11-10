10 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Hobby That Turned Into a Profitable Poultry Business

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Pauline Ongaji

What started as a hobby for Onesmus Gitonga has turned into an agribusiness a year later.

In June last year, his father bought two turkeys, a tom and a hen from a friend to beautify their home and make it lively.

Gitonga, 27, saw an opportunity in the birds and decided give them good care.

"The hen hatched 15 chicks and I sold 10 of them. I was amazed by the profit I made and that's when I realised this could be a great business," he recounts, noting he, thereafter, bought six other mature hens from different farmers.

And the number has been increasing ever since then. Currently, he has 24 mature turkeys and 17 chicks.

"I have sold over 25 birds since I started, most of them chicks aged three to four months which go for Sh2,500 each and adults from between Sh3,500 and Sh6,000. Majority of those who buy them come from Nairobi and Nyeri," says Gitonga, whose home is located in Ichagu, Nyeri County, and sells the birds through social media.

He says though the birds offer good money, turkey farming isn't a walk in the park.

"I have come to learn that turkeys are prone to diseases, especially when they are still chicks. If you don't maintain cleanliness, you could lose many of them especially at the initial stage," he says.

Feeding the birds also requires plenty of resources, according to the farmer.

"A mature turkey will eat about 8kg of food in a month. On the other hand, a month old turkey will consume a kilo in the same period. Also this food must be high in protein. I supplement the commercial feeds with omena," he offers.

Dr Ochieng Odede, a veterinarian and animal nutritionist and the technical and sales director, Sidai Africa (Kenya) Ltd, says hygiene is paramount in turkey farming.

NATURAL ENVIRONMENT

"Dirty environment leads to health problems like diarrhoea, eye illnesses, problems with breathing, lameness and infections of the skin all leading to high cost of treatments, loss of productivity and deaths."

He advises that before one uses omena, which is nutritious, they should ensure it is of good quality, free from contaminants and impurities like bigger fish or shells."Alternatives to omena include soya meal or cakes, sunflower meal or cakes, cotton seed meal or cakes," he offers.

Gitonga rears his turkeys free-range, which means that the birds roam freely outdoors.

This, he says, keeps them in their natural conditions and allows them freedom of movement, a fact that according to Gitonga, saves him about 20 per cent of food costs as they are also able to eat foliage.

"I only house the chicks but when they reach three months, they are free to roam the farm."

Dr Odede says that free-range turkey rearing offers the birds near natural environment.

"The birds are able to exercise while seeking their natural food in addition to supplementary feeds given by the owners. It is low cost where land is unlimited, and offers opportunity for organic turkey rearing," he adds.

So successful has been Gitonga's business that he has decided to add a variety of other birds including geese, ducks, guinea fowls and even pigeons.

"I have 12 adult geese which go for Sh3,500 and the young ones for Sh2,500. I also have eight guinea fowls that go for between Sh3,500 for adults and Sh2,500 for chicks. I sell adult ducks for Sh2,000," he says.

Kenya

Men Have Critical Role in Women's Reproductive Health

A recent Facebook post talked about a woman who sent her husband to buy sanitary pads. The woman spoke of how she sent… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.