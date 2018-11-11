Kenya: DP Ruto Urges Leaders to Discard Politics of Division

Kisii — Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to discard politics of division and focus on issues that would transform Kenya.

He said perpetual party politics had for a long time derailed the development of Kenya.

"We have agreed with all leaders from Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi to Moses Wetangula. We are going to work together in transforming Kenya," said Ruto.

He said by virtue that Odinga had agreed to work with the Jubilee Government, other leaders need to follow cue.

The Deputy President spoke on Saturday in Migori and Kisii Counties during the commissioning of the Kendege Technical Training Institute and the launch of the construction of Kemera-Kiendege-Eberege-Gachuba-Keumbu road, respectively.

"There is a lot of politics in Kenya. But its right time will come. For now, let us get united and work together in making Kenya better," he said.

He challenged other leaders to put aside petty, old-school politics of division and hate and talk about issues.

He was accompanied by Migori Governor Okoth Obado, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Marwa Kitayama (Kuria East), Vincent Mogaka (West Mugirango), Mathias Robi (Kuria West) and Peter Masara (Suna West).

Others were Richard Tongi (Nyaribari Chache), Jerusha Momanyi (Women Rep, Nyamira), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and Infrastructure Principal Secretary Julius Korir.

The Deputy President observed that the government was determined to put up and equip technical colleges in all constituencies in the country so as to build up capacity that would drive its development agenda as "we prepare for a major economic take-off".

Besides giving out bursary to the tune of Sh30,000 every year to each student enrolling in technical colleges, Ruto said every learner would also be offered a Sh40,000-loan annually by the Higher Education Loans' Board.

"Therefore, there is no excuse for our youths failing to acquire these much-needed skills," said Ruto.

The Kendege Technical Training Institute is expected to open its doors to learners from January next year. According to Obado, Migori County leadership would work with the government in its bid to construct four other technical institutes in the region.

While pledging to work with the government in developing Kenya, Onyonka, Osoro and Masara said they would rally other leaders in Nyanza to back Ruto's 2022 presidential bid.

"The time for politics is now gone, we are after issues that will impact positively on the lives of the people," said Onyonka, who also called on Kenyans to rally behind Ruto in 2022 "due to his hunger for more development."

On his part, Osoro promised to continue working with Ruto. "He is thirsty for development and unity. That is why Ruto is the best presidential candidate for 2022," said Osoro.