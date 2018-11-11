11 November 2018

Kenya: Dawn Athi River Bus Accident Claims 2 Lives

Nairobi — A dawn accident has claimed two lives and left 9 other people critically injured in Athi River area, Machakos County.

According to police, the accident involved a lorry and a bus belonging to Mash Poa company which was heading to Nairobi from Mombasa.

Athi River County Commander David Juma says five people were rushed to hospital for treatment.

More lives continue to be lost on Kenyan roads, but the Government has vowed to start a major crackdown beginning Monday, targeting rogue PSV operators.

On Saturday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi reiterated his earlier warning that security apparatus are ready for the Monday crackdown against any Public Service Vehicle that will not have complied with Michuki rules.

He said the Government is determined to end impunity and cartels in the sector.

"We shall do this job. I have even asked prison authorities to increase their budget because they will have more guests in the next a few months," he asserted.

Thousands of people have died as a result of road accidents, some of which are attributed to carelessness, drunk driving and speeding.

He has since directed security chiefs to act firmly in restoring order in one the most chaotic sectors yet important, in the country.

