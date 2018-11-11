Kenya: Return Illegal Firearms Within Seven Days, Sonko Urges Criminal Gangs

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Saturday urged criminal gangs to return illegal firearms within seven days.

Sonko said those who will return the illegally acquired guns will be given amnesty, offered protection and job opportunities.

Speaking when he attended the fundraiser of Harrison Karanja, who is recuperating from several gunshot wounds, Sonko said young people must not engage in criminal activities.

Karanja was shot and wounded by unknown gun men in Kayole. His hospital bill accumulated to over Sh6.8 million at a Nairobi hospital.

At least Sh5.1million was raised.

"I want to tell those holding firearms illegally, you have seven days to return them. You will get job and protection," Sonko said

At the same time, the Nairobi Governor announced that the ground-breaking ceremony of the 200,000 affordable housing unit will be done next week.

The affordable housing project is one of President Uhuru Kenyatta's Big Four Agenda.

The launch will be held in Pangani.

The project will be then rolled out to other areas among them; old and new Ngara, Jeevanjee-Bachelors, Ngong Road Inspectorate staff quarters, Uhuru and Suna Road.

The Governor also insisted that under his administration he will not condon corruption.

"No one will live in squalor under my administration. At the same time, I will not allow corruption to thrive under my watch," Sonko added.