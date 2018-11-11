Nigeria: How Kebbi Lost 80% of Rice to Flood

Birnin Kebbi — It was mixed feelings as farmers in the various rice-producing communities in Kebbi State began harvest of their rain-fed rice.

Rice production in the lowland Fadama plain areas in the state was badly affected during the wet season.

The two Fadama areas: River Rima and River Niger flood plains, are seen as a blessing to rice farmers because of the large quantity of rice that comes from the areas.

However, in this last wet season, floods in various parts of Kebbi, were a disaster to the farmers.

Most of the farms along the River Rima and River Niger Fadama flood plains were taken over by floods leading to over 80 per cent loss by farmers.

The Chairman of the Rice Farmers Association (RFA) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Muhammed Sahabi Augie, lamented that production was affected because of the floods.

Alhaji Muhammed said, "Rice production was affected in the lowland Fadama areas. Rice farmers' loss along the River Rima plain was huge. We can put their loss at about 80 per cent and 30 per cent at the River Niger flood plain. For the upland areas such as Zuru and Yauri, where rice is also produced in large quantity, the situation was better. There is a need to embark on intensive and robust dry season rice farming during next year's season to be able to manage the loss.

"The good thing is that Kebbi farmers produce rice throughout the year. The rice available can serve millers' at least five to six months of next year and by that time the farmers would have started harvesting rice again. I will advise government to open up more areas for rice farmers to cultivate and embark on aggressive and robust rice production next year. This will help to make up for the losses and boost rice production in the state."

Augie said apart from the usual loan assistance the farmers get from the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), government should create other interventions through which they could be assisted in order to boost rice production in the state.

A farmer at the Makera farm area of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area told our correspondent that he was able to harvest less than 20 per cent of his rice because the farm was taken over by flood a few weeks before harvest, and added that, "I was somehow lucky because many of the farmers here lost everything to the flood."