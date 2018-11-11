11 November 2018

Nigeria: Livestock247.com to Trade Cattle, Connect Dealers, Others

By Gbenga Salau

To ensure livestock are sold and bought in a more structured market, Ibrahim Maigari has opened Livestock247.com, an online a one-stop shop, for dealers, buyers and stakeholders to connect.

Launched in Lagos, the platform, according to the Chief Executive Officer, Ibrahim Maigari, aims at bringing livestock dealers together and connecting them to buyers, ranchers, vets, butcheries/abattoirs, haulage and logistics companies, as well as financial services providers for stakeholders to have the most cost effective, convenient and healthy livestock.

Maigari disclosed that the platform looks forward to transforming livestock business on two premises; firstly, the World Organisation of Animal Health Countries (OIE) report that says 60 per cent of existing human infectious diseases were transmitted from animals.

He said the platform would mitigate the spread of zoonotic diseases with the listing of only fit-for-slaughter and traceable livestock on the platform.

"Secondly, it is in line with government's 6-point plan to end herders-farmers crisis, aside encouraging economic investment by encouraging private sector participation in the production and structuring of livestock market in Nigeria.

