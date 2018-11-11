Nigeria: Onyekuru Ecstatic Over Super Eagles' Call Up

Everton Football Club of England striker, Henry Onyekuru, is ecstatic over his call up for national duties against the Cranes of Uganda, and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, which Onyekuru is replacing was ruled out of both encounters as a result of a hamstring injury, he sustained while featuring for his club, Changchun Yatai, in the Chinese Super League match during the week.

Onyekuru, who is on loan to Galatasary of Turkey, was among the four players on Coach Gernot Rohr's standby list for the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) qualifier against the South African, and the friendly game against the Ugandans.

Also missing out of the two matches for the Eagles due to injuries are number one goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, and midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, while Wilfred Ndidi is suspended against South Africa due to a second yellow card he got against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya, in Tunisia. This automatically means a suspension.

Speaking to nigeriafootball.com, the Eagles' forward said he was happy after being invited to replace Ighalo.

"I am happy with another chance to play for Nigeria. It is good to get promotion from standby to regular invitation," Onyekuru said.

South Africa would hosts the three-time AFCON champions on November 17, at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, and three days later, the Eagles will return to the country to take on Uganda in an international friendly at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

It would be recalled that the Eagles lost 0-2 at home in the first leg of the qualifier played at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium in Uyo.