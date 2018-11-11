Nigeria: ... Trust Fund Challenges Ayokunle's Right to Appoint Coordinator

THE Christian Association of Nigeria Trust Fund has expressed dismay at reports that a new coordinator has been appointed for the CAN Trust Fund, saying such act only confirms fears of manipulations and intrigues set in motion by the CAN president to destabilize, frustrate, destroy and eventually illegally dismantle the current structure of the CAN Trust Fund and put in place one that would be pliable to him.

Reacting to the outcome of the Apostle Alex Bamgbola committee that invest-igated CAN vice president's petitions against the president, Secretary/Coor-dinator of the CAN Trust Fund, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel said: "since Rev. Samson Ayokunle assumed office as the CAN president, he has not hidden his avowed intention to destabilize the CAN by frustrating and dismantling the CAN Trust Fund."

In a statement titled: "Report of Laity Trustees, CAN Trust Fund," Pastor Emmanuel said he has written severally to CAN on this subject but "it is now clear that Rev. Ayokunle has succeeded in misleading CAN on the issue of the CAN Trust Fund.

"It has to be noted that all the actions taken under the directives of the CAN president are illegal and unsustainable in law having regard to the actual nature of the Trust Fund and the involvement of CAN thereto," he noted.

According to him CAN Trust Fund was a creation of the coordinator which was adopted by the National Christian Eld-ers Forum, NCEF to solicit for funds to strengthen CAN and make it finan-cially viable and self-sustaining to be able to build rehabilitation centers for displaced victims of Boko Haram, funding for Zonal CAN, State CAN, all Wings of CAN, the Directorates and CAN Secretariat, support for churches affected by crisis and rebuild, where possible and among others, provide relief materials and support for dis-placed persons and victims of violence across the country.

Outlining the modus operandi of the Fund, Pastor Emmanuel said CAN and other charities which are to receive funds and other assistance from the Trust Fund remain accountable to the Trust Fund to the extent of assistance received.

"CAN does not and cannot fund the Trust because funding of CAN is one of the objectives of the Trust which must be executed to the satisfaction of donors, adding that the initial funds which started off the Trust came from donations raised by the then CAN president, Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.

"The NCEF started funding the Trust when Rev. Ayokunle who became chair-man of the Trust Fund in September, 2016 on his assumption of office as the CAN president, started deliberately interrupting regular monthly disburse-ments from the Trust Fund account in order to perfect his grand design to frustrate and eventually dismantle the Trust Fund.

"But for the financial intervention and support of the NCEF at this point, the Trust would have become moribund long before now," he stated.

According to the report, when the Trust Fund was set up, the Corporate Affairs Commission ruled that there will be no separate registration for the Trust Fund because CAN already had Incorp-orated Trustees and that the Trust Fund was covered by that registration.

"At the opening of the bank account for the Trust Fund, the banks demand-ed that the Incorporated Trustees of CAN have to be properly reconstituted according to the Constitution of CAN and the law for the Signatories of the CAN Trust Fund to be allowed to oper-ate the said accounts.

"Steps were taken and specimen sign-atures of the authorized signatories to the account which include the chairman of the Trust who is the CAN president, the vice chairman, Lt. Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, rtd, and some of the Laity Trustees and clergy heads of blocs were submitted to the banks.

"To ensure that the CAN Trust Fund does not have access to operational funding, Dr. Ayokunle refused to com-ply with Article 22 of the Constitution of CAN that demanded regularization and registration of the new/current CAN president and heads of blocs as the Incorporated Trustees of CAN," he maintained.

It must be stated that the CAN presi-dent, Rev. Ayokunle was the vice pre-sident of CAN when the NCEF and the CAN Trust Fund were inaugurated. He participated positively in all the deliberations that led to the emergence of the two bodies. He did not at any time show any disappr-oval or opposition to the setting up of the two institutions.