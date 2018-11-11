11 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: PCN Seals 487 Unregistered Shops in Taraba

By Charles Akpeji

Jalingo — The Director, Inspection and Monitoring of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Anthonia O. Aruya has expressed dismay at the proliferation of medicine stores in Taraba State without due recognition of laid down guidelines.

Making this known yesterday in Jalingo, shortly after inspecting and monitoring pharmacies, patent and proprietary medicine vendors in the state, the organisation felt disappointed that persons without knowledge of medicines have taken over the trade in the state.

The Director, who was dissatisfied that some vendors could not even communicate in English said: "Some persons that were not permitted by law to handle controlled substances were found to stock and sell such products in disregard of the law, further endangering the public."

The Council sealed 487 out of the 539 premises visited.

