11 November 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: NAF Purchases New Aircraft to Fight Insecurity

By Abdulganiyu Alabi, Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force has purchased 18 new aircraft to put security challenges under control.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Saddique Baba Abubakar, made this known during an inspection of a landing facility secured by the Force for the establishment of a Forward Operational Base in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna.

While assuring the Emir of Birnin-Gwari and his people of a secure environment, he said the rationale behind such establishment was 'to widen the Force's scope of operations in the North-western Region.

"With this effort of securing helicopter landing space within Birnin-Gwari, we will definitely boost security to make this community safe," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force and the British Military Advisory Team, BMAT also inducted 710 personnel into training on Force Protection in Complex Air and Ground Environment course. (FP-CAGE).

Air Officer Commanding, AOC Ground Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Idi Amin, said the training was designed to furnish personnel with requisite skills and competence needed to effectively perform their duties.

