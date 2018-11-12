Kenya: Socialite Vera Sidika Releases Her First Single 'Nalia'

The video had more than 100k views on YouTube with more than 2000 comments just hours after its release.

Socialite Vera Sidika has added another feather to her cap by venturing into music after breaking up with her former boo Otile Brown.

On Saturday, she unleashed her first single titled 'Nalia' which started trending within hours.

The song hits back at Otile for claiming that Vera had aborted his child and that she frequently asked him for money.

The song features Tanzanian model Calisah, proving that the Mercedes Benz stunt was just part of the script for the video shoot.

Vera's song is all about her disastrous relationship with Otile that was marred by claims of an abortion, financial dependency and poor sex.