Kenya: Willy Paul Blames Musician for Failed Deal With Wizkid

A gospel musician known for courting controversy is at it yet again. Willy Paul (Pozee) claims that a fellow artiste was responsible for Wizkid turning down his collaboration request.

Pozee claimed that he had reached out to Wizkid requesting for a collabo when he was in the country for a performance.

Things seemed to be flowing well and he was optimistic of featuring the "Fever" hit maker until Wizkid backed off from the deal in the 11th hour.

According to Willy, Wizkid pulled out after he was urged not to work with him because he was a "struggling musician".

"Things were flowing until the time someone told him that Willy Paul is not an established artiste, he is just trying," he alleges.

I am already married, says Eric Omondi

Comedian Eric Omondi has come out to clear the air over news that has been doing rounds stating he is set to walk down the aisle sometime next year.

According to the comedian, he is already married to his Italian beau, Chantal Grazioli.

"By the law of the government if you stay with a man for more than six months it's gone, it's done (considered married). It's in the Constitution. So the kind of wedding I will do will be to solemnise our union. I am a married man," Eric noted.

Eric and Chantal have been dating for more than three years now. The comedian started seeing Chantal in early 2015. Eric, who recently won the Best African Comedian Award at the 4th annual African Entertainment Awards, would later propose to Chantal on February 2016 during a getaway at the Coast.

Montana gifts Uganda's Ghetto Kids with mansion

American rapper French Montana gifted Uganda Ghetto Kids dancers with a multimillion shilling mansion. The house was presented to the children by their manager Kavuma Dauda. The massive gift comes more than a year after he featured them in his hit song "Unforgettable", which was shot in Uganda and has over 790 million views on YouTube.

Excitedly, Ghetto Kids took to social media to thank French Montana for being a blessing to their lives.

"2018 has been a great year for us. We thank the Almighty God for the blessings. We pray he continues blessing us more and more. French Montana and the whole team we can't thank you enough. We only pray to God to continue blessing you guys; we shall always be proud of you," the Instagram post reads.

In 2017, the rapper flew the Ghetto Kids to US to attend the prestigious BET Awards, where they also got a chance to perform.

Ghetto Kids manager has said the mansion will now be home to 25 children under his label. Ghetto Kids were brought to the limelight in 2014 by famous Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo when he featured them on his hit dance song "Sitya Loss". The song also went on to win him a BET Award.

Actor Mathai releases new movie about Christmas

Eldoret-based actor and producer Simon Mathai has launched his latest movie "My Christmas". The movie centres on how most African communities choose to celebrate the Christmas season by conducting circumcisions.

Produced by 360 Production, the budding actor plays Wanyama, a Form Two student from the city who goes for holidays, hoping to enjoy the festive season.

However, his mother Lavenda and uncle, want to send him to the village to partake in the community's annual circumcision ceremony. Wanyama is unwilling and decides to fight back not to go.

"I really hope people will enjoy this movie because these are happenings we see during this particular time," Mathai noted.

He went on to state that he would love to work with established actor and musician Pascal Tokodi in future.

Manager claims promoter wanted to dupe Harmonize

Bongo flava star Harmonize has denied claims that he insisted to be paid in dollars in order to perform at the Chaget Festival, and when the condition wasn't met, he bailed out.

Differences with the show's promoter over unpaid performance fee balances saw him refuse to take to the stage even as his fans flocked the Eldoret Sports club grounds.

Word would later go out that the singer had demanded to be paid in US currency as stipulated in the contract but the promoters didn't have the cash in dollars at that particular time.

However, claiming to set the records straight, Harmonize's manager Joel Joseph, alias Mr Puaz, accused the promoters of wanting to defraud his artiste.

"Our contract was in dollars and when the time came for the artiste to go on stage, they were supposed to pay performance fee first. They told us to wait a little longer because one of them was on the way with the dollars. The guy would then go missing, switching off his phone and that's when the problem started," Mr Puaz explained.

The situation led to Harmonize and his team detained at Starbucks Hotel for four hours over unpaid bills before his close Kenyan friends came to his rescue.