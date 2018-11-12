Kenya: Two Dead, Nine Injured After Bus Collides With Lorry in Athi River

Photo: Courtesy/Nation Media Group

The scene of the accident at Lukenya in Athi River, Machakos County, that left two people dead, November 11, 2018.

Two people died after a bus collided with a lorry at Lukenya in Athi River, Machakos County, on Sunday morning.

The bus belonging to Mash East Africa collided with a lorry that had been ferrying sand.

INJURIES

Nine people were taken to Shalom Hospital with serious injuries, according to Athi River deputy divisional police commander David Komora.

The police report stated that the accident took place at about at 1.30am as the lorry, registration KCG 048Y, headed from the general Mombasa direction towards Nairobi.

It overtook a fleet of cars before colliding head-on with the bus, registration KCJ 399A, which was heading in the opposite direction.

The report stated that the two people - a man and a woman - died at the scene.

The bodies were taken to that hospital's mortuary and the wreckage towed to a police station for inspection.