11 November 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Coast Police Hold Eight Over Burglary, Robbery

By Harriet Kiama in Coast Region

POLICE in Coast Region are detaining eight people over house breaking and robbery allegations in different parts of Kibaha District.

Addressing reporters in his office here yesterday, Coast Regional Police Commander ACP Wankyo Nyigesa said that the suspects were rounded up in an ongoing special operation to fight crime in the region.

"So far we have managed to recover a large number of items which were stolen in people's homes," he said, adding that among the items list included 10 flat Screen TVs worth 18m/-

He cited other items as two big generators of a Euro Power EP.6500E type and Boss BG- 2500 worth more than 6.5m/-

Other items in the list included one home theatre, 6 TV remote controls, 2 speakers and two decoders.

