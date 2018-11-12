Tanzania, Poland Strengthen Relations - PS

TANZANIA would continuously work with Poland to strengthen longterm and historical relationship between the two countries for the benefit of their citizens and authorities.

This was unveiled yesterday in Dar es Salaam by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Deputy Permanent Secretary (PS), Ambassador Ramadhan Mwinyi at the celebrations to mark Independence of Poland 100th Anniversary, held at their Embassy's Office in the city.

Presiding as the Guest of Honour, Ambassador Mwinyi, said that his country and Poland are proud of the good cooperation they have enjoyed since World War II in 1939-1945.

He said during the World War II, thousands of Polish citizens found refuge in Tanzania Mainland, when it was known as the Britain's Tanganyika Territory.

"There were six camps in Tanganyika, the largest was in Tengeru village in Arusha and smaller camps were located in Kigoma, Kidugala and Ifunda (Iringa), Kondoa (Dodoma) and Morogoro," he pointed out.

Ambassador Mwinyi further said the Polish nationals who found themselves in Tanzania, therefore, decided to develop such a simple life, including running specialised farms, small businesses, built Clinics, Hospitals, Churches and Schools.

"When the war ended, most of the Polish people decided to return to their homeland, but some decided to remain in Tengeru. "Due to that historical background, Poland has remained among Tanzanian's big partners in promoting economic growth and improving the lives of people," added the Deputy PS.

He noted that: "Our two countries cooperate mainly in agriculture, trade, investment, education, especially through scholarship to Tanzanians to study in Poland as well as in water sector."

Ambassador Mwinyi further said the government of Poland has also assisted in assembling URSUS tractors in the country, besides organising training to many local youths on assembling and manufacturing tractors for sale at the former TAMCO factory in Kibaha.

In addition, the Deputy PS hinted that the Polish government also supports the construction and renovation of grain silos in eight regions of Rukwa, Katavi, Manyara, Ruvuma, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Njombe and Songwe.

He said that once the project would be completed, storage capacity would expand from the current 251,000 metric tonnes to 501,000 metric tonnes.

According to Ambassador, Tanzania has continued to attract thousands of Polish tourists in Zanzibar Island, noting further that more than 12,000 Polish visitors fly directly to Zanzibar.

"The number had doubled over two years since 2016 because before that, the number of Polish tourists to Zanzibar was about 7,000," he pointed out.

Since Tanzania's goal is to become industrialised and middle-income country by 2025, Ambassador Mwinyi said it is important to encourage cooperation between the governments and their private sectors, hence appealed to Polish companies to come and invest in Tanzania.

On his side, the Polish Ambassador to Tanzania, Krzysztof Buzalski, said that he was happy to see their cooperation flourishing, especially when Tanzania presides over their 100th independence anniversary commemorations.

Ambassador Buzalski said that the cooperation between them was essential because it was the only way for the two countries to benefit from opportunities such as technology, Polish products, agriculture and tourism.

"As the Swahili expression says 'mvumilivu hula mbivu', so we need to invest our time, energy and efforts so that we achieve our goals," explained Ambassador Buzalski.