Tanzania: Simba, Mtibwa Happy With 2018 CAF Draw

A DAY after Confederation of African Football (CAF) released the interclub competitions draw for the transitional season 2018/2019, Mainland representatives have promised to fly high the country's flag this time.

Simba SC, who will compete in CAF Champions League and Mtibwa Sugar, who will represent the Mainland in CAF Confederation Cup are confident that they are capable to perform well in the continental club level showcase, which kicks off next month.

Simba have been drawn against Mbabane Swallows of Eswatini in the preliminary round of CAF Champions League, while Mtibwa Sugar will face Northern Dynamo of Seychelles in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Simba Head of Information and Communications, Haji Manara through his Instagram page said the Msimbazi Reds are looking forward to fulfil President John Magufuli's order of representing well the country in Champions League.

He said the club feels indebted to the President, club supporters and country in general. Confident Manara said they are looking forward to see off their opponents from Eswatini as they did in 1993, when they kicked off positively their CAF Cup campaign by eliminating Mozambique side and went all the way to reach the finals.

"Bring them on, this time we are ready because we have the best squad," said Manara. According to the CAF fixtures Simba will meet Mbabane Swallows in a two legged match with the first leg in Dar es Salaam to be held either on November 27 or 28th this year at the National Stadium and the return leg on December 4 or 5th this year in Mbabane.

Esperance are the title holders after they pulled off a remarkable turnaround to win the CAF Champions League and book their place in the Fifa Club World Cup in the UAE next month.

The Tunisian club, seeking a third continental crown, overcame a 3-1 deficit from the first leg against Al Ahly, defeating the Egyptian giants 3-0 at the Stade Olympique de Rades on Friday to secure a 4-3 aggregate victory. Country representative in Confederation Cup, Mtibwa Sugar have urged their supporters to be calm and have faith in their team, ahead of the continental assignment.

Mtibwa Sugar Head Coach, Zuberi Katwila said that his side are prepared for the continental second tier club championship. He said after knowing their opponents, they are now working on various issues to strengthen their team which include bringing in new signings.

Katwila is hopeful his charges will post positive results when they kick off their campaign, as they target to set a good example to other teams in the country.

If Mtibwa Sugar sweep past Northern Dynamo of Seychelles to progress into the next round, they will face KCCA of Uganda.