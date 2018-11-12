Tanzania: Bukoba Referral Hospital Gets Cancer Screening Devices

BUKOBA Regional Referral Hospital has acquired essential devices to screen cervical and prostate cancer in efforts to improve health delivery to majority of the population.

The remark was made here yesterday by Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital acting Medical Officer in-charge, Dr Felix Otieno, adding that the milestone achievement would be a blessing to the residents.

"Usually, patients travelled long distances..... all the way to Muhimbili, KCMC and Bugando... it has been very expensive and only few people could afford that," he pointed out.

However, he appealed to the residents to invest in health by frequently checking their statuses, saying: "Investing in health is very crucial. Weak and sick people cannot contribute positively in nation building and other economic activities.

"I also urge people to join the Community Health Fund (CHF) to enable them to enjoy services rendered by the Fund." Dr Otieno hinted that about five doctors have been sponsored and were currently undergoing further studies to qualify as specialists in Orthopaedic, Psychiatric, Internal Medicine, Oculists and Paediatric. "After the training, the hospital will have a good number of specialist doctors to fill the vacant posts," he added.

The Medic further said that until recently, about 1,191 patients were registered to get treatment when a team of 27 specialist doctors from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH), Bugando Medical Centre (BMC), Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre ( KCMC), Jakaya Kikwete Cardiovascular Hospital and Mbeya Referral Hospital visited them and still providing treatment to the residents.

"About 1,648 patients received treatment while 263 others would get treatment today morning (Friday)," he said. The specialists included Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Urologists, ENT and OT Surgeons, Paediatricians, Ophthalmologists, Dermatologists, Radiologists and Anesthesiologists.

According to Dr Otieno, most of the children who were screened were diagnosed with Congenital Heart Diseases (CHD), while 20 of them had to be referred to Jakaya Kikwete Cardiovascular Hospital for specialised treatment.

He also said due to increasing number of patients, the specialist had agreed to extend treatment for three more days.