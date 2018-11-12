Tanzania: VP Castigates Corrupt Officials, TRA Workers Threatening Taxpayers

DESPITE the Fifth Phase government's zero tolerance on corruption, some public officials have continued to indulge themselves in the malpractices, prompting Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan to raise concern over the trend.

The Vice-President expressed concern after it came to her attention that some government officials have continued to entertain corrupt practices when executing their duties.

When speaking to government officials and wananchi during the first day of her five-day official visit to Kilimanjaro Region, the VP said, "The government do have information that there are some officials who are engaging in corruption, there are claims that one won't get service from these corrupt officials without providing something; this is unethical.

You were not given those posts to harass wananchi but to serve them well," she said. Regarding male officials whom she said are accused of disrespecting female officials, the VP said that high-level of government leadership also had information about them.

"You are in the same line of duty; you are equally entrusted to serve wananchi, why do you harass female workers? May I take this opportunity to warn those who entertain these bad habits to stop as from today.

"We know all of you and your names too, we don't want to mention them here today; what we want is for you to change today," she added. She also urged leaders of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) to make sure they work closely with government officials within the district.

"We also have information that there are misunderstandings among some officials of the ruling CCM and those of the government, this is not fair because this will slow down development processes.

"When you fail to work together it is not President John Magufuli or I who are going to lose, but wananchi who elected you and us into office; so avoid misunderstanding among yourselves and inside CCM itself for the betterment of wananchi," she said.

In another development Vice-President Samia called upon the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials to stop threatening taxpayers while carry their duties.

"There are complaints from some taxpayers that some TRA officials are threatening them while on duty and they claim that they are executing directives from high levels of government administration, ... this trend should stop and instead use good language while collecting taxes," she said.