Tanzania: MNH Seeks Affordable Hepatitis B Diagnosis and Medication

THE Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) is working on possibilities to adopt alternative means for diagnosing Hepatitis B and medication that will be affordable to majority of the population in need of the services.

The national health facility is currently administering a five-year Hepatitis B treatment programme funded by the Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) and Gilead Sciences which covers diagnosis and treatment cost, but the service is offered to a limited number of people.

"We are currently looking for possibilities of using GeneXpert machine for testing Hepatitis B and affordable medication for the viral infection," said MNH Head of Gastroenterology Unit Dr John Rwegasha. Dr Rwegasha said that if adopted, the machine will help to lower diagnosis cost and many people will have access to the service.

He noted that the current PCR diagnostic kits for detecting the disease are expensive and cannot be afforded by ordinary citizens.

According to the health expert, the cost for PCR package is 500,000/- while the drugs for treating the viral infection cost USD 100 per month noting that "although the prices were going down but it was still out of the reach of majority Tanzanians," said Dr Rwegasha who doubles as Principal Investigator of Hepatitis B Project.

He said if the government will succeed to adopt the GeneXpert machine, the cost for diagnosing the viral disease will drop from 300 and 200 USD to USD 20 and 10 USD which he said would be very cheap since the machine conducts multiplier diagnostics.

"If this plan is well managed at government level, the diagnosis cost using PCR kits may drop and people will be diagnosed at affordable rates compared to the present situation where the kits are monopolised in private retails," he said.

He further detailed that process was underway to access affordable medical drugs for treating Hepatitis B from Uganda -based pharmaceutical manufacturing company- Cipla.

Dr Rwegasha noted that the hospital was using expensive drugs known as tenofovir for treating the disease which cost up to 50 US dollars per month, but if talks with the company will be successful the hospital will access the drugs at 5 US dollars per month.

"Hepatitis B patients use the medication for not less than two years, therefore if they start using expensive drugs they will not afford them as they proceed with their dose.

If we will make bulk procurement from the company we can buy the medical drugs at affordable prices," Dr Rwegasha said. According to Dr Rwegasha, so far 1,200 patients have been registered under the programme, with most of them developing immunity against the disease.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Hepatitis B prevalence burden in Tanzania ranges between five and eight per cent.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and can cause both acute and chronic disease. The virus is transmitted through contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person.

It says an estimated 257 million people are living with hepatitis B virus infection (defined as hepatitis B surface antigen positive) and in 2015, hepatitis B resulted in 887,000 deaths globally , mostly from complications (including cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma). According to WHO website, most people do not experience any symptoms during the acute infection phase

. However, some people have acute illness with symptoms that last several weeks, including yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice), dark urine, extreme fatigue, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

A small subset of persons with acute hepatitis can develop acute liver failure, which can lead to death. In some people, hepatitis B virus can also cause a chronic liver infection that can later develop into cirrhosis (a scarring of the liver) or liver cancer.