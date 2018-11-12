11 November 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Hails Adapted Sports Athletes' Conquests

Luanda — The Angolan adapted sports athletes have surprised the country with their strength and determination for victory, as demonstrated by the National Amputee Football Team in the recently finished World Cup of Mexico, in which Angola won the top trophy, Youth and Sports minister, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, has said.

"Effectively, Angolans have left another indelible mark on the history of this sport, thus cementing even more their position as one of the main references of our sport", reads the message written by the minister.

This congratulation, reads the note, is naturally extensive to the technical team and to the board of the Angolan Olympic Committee.

The Angolan National Amputee Football Team are already in Luanda after conquering the trophy of the World Championship hosted by Mexico.

In the final, Angola beat Turkey 5-4 on penalties, after a 0-0 result in the regular period.

Angola's defender Celestino Elías was elected Best Player of the competition.

This is the second consecutive World Cup final of the National Amputee Football Team. In their first final in 2014, also hosted by Mexico, the Angolan squad lost 1-3 to Russia.

