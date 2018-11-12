Angola: State Minister to Chair Independence Day Main Celebration Act

The minister of State for Economic and Social Development, Manuel José Nunes Júnior, arrived Sunday morning in the southern Cunene Province to chair the main act in the celebrations of 11 November, National Independence Day.

On his arrival, the State minister was welcomed by the Cunene governor, Virgílio da Ressurreição Tyova.

The State minister started his visit to the province by placing a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Cuanhama Municipality's Cemetery.

The Independence Day commemoration is happening under the motto "United in the construction of a better Angola".