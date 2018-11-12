Tanzania: MNH to Commemorate World Diabetes Day On November 14

MUHIMBILI National Hospital (MNH) will commemorate the World Diabetes Day on November 14 by offering free health screenings to the public.

The screening exercise would include blood glucose test, cholesterol panel, blood pressure, body mass index, and personalised education to prevent diabetes.

"In recognition of the day, MNH through Mloganzila healthy facility... we will provide free screening to Dar es Salaam residents and neighbouring regions for five consecutive days from 12 to 14 November as from 2 am to 4 pm," said MNH spokesman, Mr Aminieli Aligaesha.

Mr Aligaesha said regular health screening was crucial as most people have no tendency to do so, adding that it would be time for them to utilise the opportunity to know their health statuses as diabetes concerns every family.

According to International Diabetes Federation, there are over 425 million people living with diabetes worldwide and this will increase to 629 million by 2045.

He further noted that every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme that runs for one or more years, saying that the theme for World Diabetes Day 2018-19 would be Family and Diabetes.

The spokesperson said diabetes concerns every family so spotting the warning signs and knowing what to do was vital.