11 November 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: MNH to Commemorate World Diabetes Day On November 14

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilda Mhagama

MUHIMBILI National Hospital (MNH) will commemorate the World Diabetes Day on November 14 by offering free health screenings to the public.

The screening exercise would include blood glucose test, cholesterol panel, blood pressure, body mass index, and personalised education to prevent diabetes.

"In recognition of the day, MNH through Mloganzila healthy facility... we will provide free screening to Dar es Salaam residents and neighbouring regions for five consecutive days from 12 to 14 November as from 2 am to 4 pm," said MNH spokesman, Mr Aminieli Aligaesha.

Mr Aligaesha said regular health screening was crucial as most people have no tendency to do so, adding that it would be time for them to utilise the opportunity to know their health statuses as diabetes concerns every family.

According to International Diabetes Federation, there are over 425 million people living with diabetes worldwide and this will increase to 629 million by 2045.

He further noted that every year, the World Diabetes Day campaign focuses on a dedicated theme that runs for one or more years, saying that the theme for World Diabetes Day 2018-19 would be Family and Diabetes.

The spokesperson said diabetes concerns every family so spotting the warning signs and knowing what to do was vital.

Tanzania

Cashewnuts Saga Hots Up

. . . Govt readies army to intervene if traders grow cold feet Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.