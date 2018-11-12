Tanzania: African Court to Examine 10 Applications

THE African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) is due to begin its 51st Ordinary Session in Tunisia tomorrow. A statement issued by the Arusha-based judicial institution yesterday, said the court would examine over 10 applications in the four-week session, where at least five judgments would be scheduled.

The Tunisian government offered to host the session following a meeting between the delegation of the African Court led by President Sylvain Oré and the President of the Republic of Tunisia Beji Caid Essebsi in April 2017.

During the visit, President Essebsi said the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights must be popularised on the continent in order to enable African citizens know about its lofty objectives and activities.

Earlier, the AfCHPR delegation had travelled to the country's capital Tunis for a sensitization mission.

The North African nation penned the declaration, enabling Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and individuals to access the AfCHPR directly, where it became the eighth nation to sign the declaration.

Other countries that have so far signed, apart from Tanzania, are Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Malawi and Mali. Rwanda, which had signed the declaration, formally withdrew itself from the Court in March 2017, although the African Union (AU) Summit has persistently urged the East African country to reconsider its position. AfCHPR is composed of 11 Judges, since the nationals of Member States of the African Union are elected in their individual capacity.

It meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions. Established through a Protocol to the African Charter, the Court had by October 1 this year, received 190 applications and has finalised 48 matters.

It has also, so far disposed of 58 contentious matters, transferred four to the African Commission, and issued 24 orders for interim measures, besides rendering 12 as advisory opinions.

The Court was established to complement the protective mandate of the African Union Commission and its decisions are final and binding on state parties to the Protocol.