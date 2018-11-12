12 November 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Governor Umahi Reiterates Call for Review of Revenue Sharing Formula

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has reiterated call for reviews of the revenue sharing formula to enable states adequately take care of its workers.

Umahi made the call on Friday in Abakaliki at the opening of the 2018/19 legal year of the Ebonyi judiciary.

The governor likened the allocation accrued to states from the federation account as a 'sign wave' which made permutations difficult because it was not constant.

"The balance of justice is that the country's leaders should dialogue and allocate percentages to its various sectors which include workers' salaries, education, infrastructure, judiciary, legislature among others.

"The burning issue presently in Nigeria is workers' welfare which every right thinking person will support and I have said severally that N30, 000 minimum wage is not even enough for workers.

"It is my desire to improve on workers' welfare but something must be done at the centre so that the states can breathe.

"To clamp the nut on the petroleum subsidy episode, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) should be more transparent and accountable to the federation account," he said.

He noted that effective management of the nation's resources would enable the government adequately take care of workers' welfare and the three tiers of government. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

