12 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: French Montana Gifts Uganda's Ghetto Kids With Mansion

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: French Montana/Instagram
French Montana Performed 'Unforgettable' With Swae Lee & Triplets Ghetto Kids on 'Fallon'

American rapper French Montana gifted Uganda Ghetto Kids dancers with a multimillion shilling mansion. The house was presented to the children by their manager Kavuma Dauda. The massive gift comes more than a year after he featured them in his hit song "Unforgettable", which was shot in Uganda and has over 790 million views on YouTube.

Excitedly, Ghetto Kids took to social media to thank French Montana for being a blessing to their lives.

"2018 has been a great year for us. We thank the Almighty God for the blessings. We pray he continues blessing us more and more. French Montana and the whole team we can't thank you enough. We only pray to God to continue blessing you guys; we shall always be proud of you," the Instagram post reads.

In 2017, the rapper flew the Ghetto Kids to US to attend the prestigious BET Awards, where they also got a chance to perform.

Ghetto Kids manager has said the mansion will now be home to 25 children under his label. Ghetto Kids were brought to the limelight in 2014 by famous Ugandan singer Eddy Kenzo when he featured them on his hit dance song "Sitya Loss". The song also went on to win him a BET Award.

Uganda

Museveni Donates 11 Cars to Busoga Chiefs

President Museveni has donated 11 brand new vehicles to Busoga Kingdom to help the Kyabazinga William Nadiope and… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.