Uganda: Museveni Donates 11 Cars to Busoga Chiefs

President Museveni has donated 11 brand new vehicles to Busoga Kingdom to help the Kyabazinga William Nadiope and hereditary chiefs run the cultural institution's activities.

A press statement issued by State House on Thursday evening indicated that the vehicles were handed over to the Kyabazinga by President Museveni at a function held at State House, Entebbe.

One of the vehicles, a Toyota Land Cruiser Station Wagon, will be the official means of transport for the Kyabazinga whereas nine Double-Cabin pick-up trucks will be used by nine hereditary chiefs to do their work in the chiefdoms.

Busoga Kingdom, founded in the 1930s, has 11 chiefdoms led by hereditary chiefs.

The kingdom spokesperson, Mr Andrew Ntange, told Saturday Monitor that the President was honouring a pledge he made last year to provide the Kyabazinga and all the chiefs with means of transport.

Grateful

"What we received are nine double-cabin pick-ups for the nine of the 11 chiefs and the remaining two will come as and when State House procures them," Mr Ntange said by telephone from Jinja District.

Mr Ntange said the kingdom is grateful to President Museveni for donating the vehicles because the chiefs have been facing a lot of difficulties in reaching different places to mobilise their subjects for development purposes.

"We thank the President for the vehicles and we know that when the Kyabazinga gets a queen, government will still provide for her means of transport as it has always been for other kingdoms," Mr Ntange added.

The State House statement also revealed that the President used the same occasion to handover a new ambulance to Bishop John Baptist Kaggwa of Masaka Diocese.

In the statement, State House did not reveal the total cost of the procurement for the vehicles donated on Thursday.