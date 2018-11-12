Tanzania: Homosexuality Illegal in Tanzania - Govt Insists

MINISTER for Home Affairs, Kangi Lugola yesterday expressed the government stand on homosexual activities, saying such acts are against the country's laws.

Mr Lugola said in Parliament that the government of Tanzania will never allow such acts, which are against both the laws and the will of God.

"Tanzania is not the right place for such acts; we will never allow such things to happen. We have laws that forbid such things," he said.

According to the Penal Code, Chapter 16 of the Laws (Principal Registration) Section 154 on unnatural offences, the law states that; Any person who (1) has carnal knowledge of any person against the order of nature; or (2) has carnal knowledge, an animal; or (3) permits a male person to have carnal knowledge of him or her against the order of nature, is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for fourteen years.

Moreover, Section 155 states that any person who attempts to commit any of the offences specified in the last preceding section is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for seven years.

Earlier, Mr Khatibu Said Haji (Konde-CUF) said the government of Tanzania was not specific on issues related to homosexuality.

Mr Haji said there was need for the government to stop the practice since they were against the country's norms, culture and traditions.

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation clarified that Tanzania would continue respecting all international contracts on human rights it signed and adopted.

The statement released by the Ministry stated that the government will continue protecting the rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Ministry released the statement few days after the Dar es Salam regional Commissioner; Mr Paul Makonda announced a campaign against gays and lesbians.

"For that matter, the government of the United Republic of Tanzania would like to express that the campaign motive is still a personal stance and not the State's," reads part of the statement.

However, yesterday, Mr Lugola said Tanzania's laws are clear on homosexuality and that every mwananchi should be aware of the government stand from that particular point.