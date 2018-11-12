Tanzania: Relief for Farmers As Mega Urambo Tobacco Factory in Pipeline

Urambo — IN complementing President John Magufuli's industrial drive, Urambo District Council is expected to put up a state-of-the art tobacco processing industry that will bring a sigh of relief to all tobacco farmers in the country.

Urambo District Commissioner, Angelina Kwingwa told a team of journalists from Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN) during an exclusive interview yesterday that already a team of experts had visited the earmarked site for the project and that immediately after signing all requisite documents; the project would kick off.

TSN which publishes the Daily News, Sunday News, HabariLeo, HabariLeo Jumapili and SpotiLeo is organising the Tabora Business Forum in collaboration with the office of Tabora Regional Commissioner scheduled to take place between November 21 and 23 in Tabora Region.

Regarding the mega Tabacco processing industry, President Magufuli pledged to contribute 70per cent in funding the project while the remaining 30 per cent will be funded by Urambo District Council.

According to the DC, the industry will process tobacco produced in the country, adding that her district was located due to it being a strategic location for investment. "We are just waiting for the signing of all legal documents and immediately after putting pen to paper, the project will kick off," she noted.

Although she did not mention the actual amount of money needed to accomplish the project, Ms Kwingwa was quick to point out that, she would give the proper figure after every assessment by experts was done.

Urambo Member of Parliament (MP) Magreth Sitta said the establishment of the factory had been one of the long time plans of the district, adding that it would help in boosting tobacco farmers especially those from her constituency.

With 6110 square kilometres of land, the district according to the Urambo DC, had a lot of business and investment opportunities because of abundant raw materials in agriculture, livestock, forestry, among other sectors.

For example, we produce the best honey in the country, however, we are yet to get any investor to put up a large investment plant in honey and other industries.

On raw materials, Ms Kwingwa said apart from tobacco, Urambo District is endowed with a lot of cattle, thus, she welcomed more investors to come up in bigger numbers and invest in meat, milk and skin processing factories.

"We have already earmarked places for those industries and the plots are there, our district is secure because we have no security threats, therefore, whoever comes will be guaranteed all necessary collaboration," she said.

On the envisaged Tabora Business Forum, Ms Kwingwa said it comes at the right time when Urambo and Tabora residents in general need to tap all the business potentials in the region.

"We will encourage all stakeholders and entrepreneurs to come up in bigger numbers and share business ideas with other participants and learn from each other," she added.