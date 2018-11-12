Tanzania: Journalist Tambwe Laid to Rest

HUNDREDS of mourners including journalists from various media houses and retired envoys thronged Kisutu Cemetery, in Dar es Salaam to bid farewell and bury one of Tanzania's prolific scribes and Daily News Senior Journalist, Masembe Tambwe.

The late Masembe, who succumbed to cancer on Thursday night while undergoing medical treatment at TMJ Hospital in the city, was the son of Ambassador Salehe Tambwe.

The 43-year old Masembe joined the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), the publishers of Daily News, Sunday News, HabariLeo, HabariLeo Jumapili and SpotiLeo over ten years ago.

The News Editor for the Daily News, Mr Leonard Mwakalebela described the late Masembe as a good journalist who loved his job and a hard worker.

His co-worker and friend, Anthony Tambwe said that during his life, Masembe was dedicated to his work.

"The man was so committed to his work, although he has been sick but he was able to write stories, he was not giving up easily," Anthony said.

On the other hand, Ambassador Salehe Tambwe thanked all those who attended the funeral of his son, all those who have been working with the late Masembe, those who comforted during his moment of sickness.

Masembe is survived by his wife and a child.