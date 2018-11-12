10 November 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: CCM Bags Four Constituencies Unopposed

FOUR Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary candidates, who collected nomination forms for the by-election in four constituencies have virtually won election after their opponents were disqualified from participating in the race due to numerous reasons, including failure to return the forms on time.

According to the National Electoral Commission (NEC) until the nomination deadline reached on November 3, only four candidates from the ruling party had met the nomination conditions, declaring them victors.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday NEC Acting Director of Elections Ms Giveness Aswile, said a total of 13 contestants had collected nomination forms for Babati Urban, Ukerewe, Simanjiro and Serengeti Constituencies' parliamentary elections.

Ms Aswile said the contestants were from six political parties which are Alliance for Tanzania Farmers Party (AFP), Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), Civic United Front (CUF), National Convention for Construction and Reform (NCCR- Mageuzi), National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA) and United Democratic Party (UDP).

She said that until November 3 this year, a total of four contestants for parliamentary seat from CCM were nominated unopposed as per section 44 of the National Elections Act.

Ms Aswile said that the aspirants were nominated unopposed after other members from political parties which picked the nomination forms lacked qualifications due to numerous reasons, including failure to submit the nomination forms on time.

On the Councillorship seats in 47 Wards in the Mainland, Ms Aswile said that 14 political parties participated, where 102 contesters collected nomination forms.

The political parties included AAFP, ACT - Wazalendo, ADC, CCK, CCM, Chadema, CUF, Demokrasia Makini, NCCR - Mageuzi, NRA, SAU, TLP, UDP and UPDP.

She explained that until November 3, this year at around 16hr only 73 candidates had submitted their nomination forms for councillorship seats and approved for the posts.

She said other 29 contestants were not nominated due to numerous reasons including failure to return the nomination forms, and filling them incorrectly as well as lacking qualifications as per elections act.

Ms Aswile further explained that 15 contestants were objected, thus creating room for nine out of the number to be removed from the list of contestants for the seats.

NEC received two referrals from contestants of Muhinda Ward in Buhigwe District Council and Mnyamani Ward in Ilala Municipality protesting against their cancellation to vie for the post.

Tanzania

Read the original article on Daily News.

