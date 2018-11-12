Tanzania Short On Budget Targets

The Dar es Salaam government has blamed a decline in international trade, reduced aid and loans, and difficulty in tax collection for failing to fully realise its 2017/2018 budgetary plans.

Government spending amounted to Tsh25 billion ($110 million) against the estimated annual target of Tsh32 billion ($138 million).

"This performance is higher compared with the overall expenditure of Tsh24 billion, which was 79.3 per cent of the annual target recorded in the same period in 2016/2017," said Minister of Finance and Planning Phillip Mpango.

While presenting the National Development Plan for 2019/2020 in parliament, Dr Mpango cited a decline in international trade, reduced aid, loans and internal debts, difficulty in tax collection as the major hurdles in the way of the country attaining its budget goals.

The government also failed to achieve tax collection targets on Pay-as-You-Earn due to low employment rates and lack of an increase in staff salaries.

In the three months between April and June, the Tanzania Revenue Authority collected a total of Tsh4 billion ($190 million), which was 87 per cent of the estimated amount of Tsh5 billion ($218 million). This was due to underperformance of PAYE, individual and withholding taxes.

Dr Mpango added that the underperformance was also due to retrenchment of employees particularly in the mining sector, in view of a need to reduce operational costs.

On the other hand, the national debt increased to Tsh51 billion ($23.2 billion) in the year ending June, compared with Tsh46 billion ($200 million) at the end of June last year.

External debt stock increased by 9.5 per cent to reach $15 million as at the end of June 2017, "which was attributed to new disbursement and accumulation of interest arrears, notably from non-Paris Club countries."

Total foreign financing in the period between July 2017 and June 2018 accounted for 58.3 per cent of the budget estimate.