Kenya/Sierra Leone: CAF Calls Off Harambee Stars-Sierra Leone Qualifier

Photo: Chris Omollo/Nation Media Group

Harambee Stars' starting 11 pose for a photo prior to their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F qualifier tie against Ghana on September 8, 2018 at the Kasarani Stadium.

Kenya's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone has been called off, Nation Sport has reliably learnt.

This match was supposed to be played in Nairobi on November 18.

However Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Sunday received a communique from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) calling off the game.

Sierra Leone are currently serving an indefinite suspension from all football activities imposed on them by Fifa.

The Leone Stars, who beta Kenya 2-1 in the reverse fixture June last year, also forfeited back-to-back qualification matches against Ghana last month.

Kenya needed a win in this match to guarantee qualification to next year's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years.

Caf has however explained it will give more direction on the status of Group F where Kenya sits pretty at the top with seven points, Ethiopia second with four, Ghana third with three while bottom-placed Sierra Leone also have three.

Both Kenya and Ethiopia have played four matches while Ghana and Sierra Leone have only played two.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations set for Cameroon June next year.