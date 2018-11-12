11 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Sierra Leone: CAF Calls Off Harambee Stars-Sierra Leone Qualifier

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Chris Omollo/Nation Media Group
Harambee Stars' starting 11 pose for a photo prior to their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group F qualifier tie against Ghana on September 8, 2018 at the Kasarani Stadium.
By David Kwalimwa

Kenya's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone has been called off, Nation Sport has reliably learnt.

This match was supposed to be played in Nairobi on November 18.

However Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Sunday received a communique from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) calling off the game.

Sierra Leone are currently serving an indefinite suspension from all football activities imposed on them by Fifa.

The Leone Stars, who beta Kenya 2-1 in the reverse fixture June last year, also forfeited back-to-back qualification matches against Ghana last month.

Kenya needed a win in this match to guarantee qualification to next year's Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years.

Caf has however explained it will give more direction on the status of Group F where Kenya sits pretty at the top with seven points, Ethiopia second with four, Ghana third with three while bottom-placed Sierra Leone also have three.

Both Kenya and Ethiopia have played four matches while Ghana and Sierra Leone have only played two.

The top two teams in each group qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations set for Cameroon June next year.

Kenya

Fares Double in Nairobi As Public Service Vehicles Withdrawn

City residents woke up on Monday to a transport crisis as many public service vehicle owners made good their threat to… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.