Zimbabwe: Opposition Party Says Leader Chamisa Survived 'Assassination Attempt'

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party said its leader, Nelson Chamisa, on Saturday survived what a party spokesman called an assassination attempt by suspected state security agents while returning from a rally about 80 kilometers east of Harare.

Jacob Mafume, spokesman for the Movement for Democratic Change party, said the opposition was not surprised by what he called an attempted assassination of party leader Nelson Chamisa, who narrowly lost to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the July general election.

Mafume said at least four vehicles have been tracking Chamisa recently. But on Saturday, as Chamisa was returning to Harare from a rally in Marondera – about 80 kilometers east of Harare – Mafume said the same vehicles blocked Chamisa's convoy.

“The cars are the same which have been following him around. These cars were reported (to police) and nothing has been done to date. Today has been their first brazen attempt to actively block the motorcade and also to interfere with Chamisa’s movements. He is currently safe. The security managed to block them from taking him,” Mafume said.

Charity Charamba, Zimbabwe’s police spokeswoman, was not reachable for comment. But an official confirmed that Chamisa’s party had reported the incident to the police.

In Marondera, the 40-year-old opposition leader said he was hopeful that President Mnangagwa would give in to calls for him to step down after “stealing the elections” in July and for failing to run Zimbabwe economy.