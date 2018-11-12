South Africa: State Capture Inquiry Resumes, Barbara Hogan to Testify

The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will reconvene in Johannesburg on Monday.

The commission is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and is tasked with examining allegations of corruption and fraud in the public sector and organs of state.

The hearings paused in September and will resume with testimony from the former minister of public enterprises, Barbara Hogan.

Hogan was about to testify in September before the commission took a break.

On Thursday it will be the long-awaited turn of the current Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordan to testify.

The commission said the legal team is also in the process of identifying or consulting with other witnesses who will be called to appear before the Commission over the next few weeks.

Source: News24