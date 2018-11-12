Ethiopia: Yet Another Triumph

Female, for the first time, assumed the helm of the Federal Supreme Court as the House of People’s representatives unanimously endorsed yesterday Meaza Ashenafi as President of the Federal Supreme Court.

Just exactly a week from today, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed proposed first ever female president for the position of Head of State—and the joint session of the House of Federation and the House of People’s representatives endorsed Sahlework Zewde as the country’s President.

Great appointments! Of course, bringing more women to top leadership and decision making tables in itself has layers of advantages to the socio-economic and political advancement of the country.

The appointments that we see these days are, however, far beyond that. The moves clearly depict the commitment and keenness of the new administration led by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed. It is not hyperbolic if one says that the administration’s eagle eye is spotting the right candidates to the right position. These assignments, without a shadow of doubt, have not come out of the blue.

Ardent work of the administration is doing the trick. Such task should continue with the same tempo! It is the right decession to the Judicary's independence!

Citizens would become toothless and may live with broken arms unless the judiciary system functions properly. Parisian judiciary organ that serves the interest of the ruling and the wealthy contravenes the saying goes: ‘Justice is blind.’ Justice will start to gain sights to downplay the truth held among the downtrodden—a right ingredient to push the country to a bottomless pit.

Thanks to the ongoing reform actions, now most hopefully the expertise and experiences as well as the virtues, which Dr. Abiy presented to the parliament, of the new Federal Supreme Court President have sparked the light at the end of the tunnel.

As the adage goes ‘action speaks louder than words,’ the Prime Minister’s pledge, made during his inaugural speech couple of months ago, are bearing sweet fruits. Bearing this in mind, the achievements in short time since his coming to office, the appointments including the recent 50-percent women cabinet has proven government firm stance of balancing gender parity and expertise that could expedite the reform actions.

The top leadership position at various levels had been male dominated or what some has termed it as men’s club. Plus, men counterparts’ intrinsic biases towards women, which are even unnoticeable to men’s themselves, are also discouraging factors. To mention but a few, most, if not all, laud effective women leaders with derogatory terms like ‘as having masculine trait’ or any sort close to it. By extension, women seem to be denied to enjoy a sense of themselves as leaders.

Thus, it had been less likely for women to be motivated. The current steps taken, however, green lights women to think big, giving them more energy as sky is the limit to their talents.

When more women come to the top leadership position, they could create and nurture their own world. In doing so, they could contribute more to development in all spheres of life. As the saying goes women are half the society, more women in the leadership means more female generation would get motivated and understood.

Surely, the appointee will prove the government’s decision right by working hard and living up to public expectations. This is not to forget that their positions require them to work hard, be selfless and bring tangible change yet by executing tasks with sense of urgency.

This being the case, the public, competing parties, members of the civic society as well as development partners, among others, ought to double and triple their supports to the government in general and the women appointees in particular to lay the reform on sturdy base.