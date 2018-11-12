11 November 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Guptas 'Tried to Use Front' to Extract Sahara Assets

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Sam Sole and Stefaans Brümmer for Amabhungane

Nearly R20-million in Gupta-linked cash appears to be in limbo and may be forfeited to the state following a failed attempt to 'purchase' two aircraft owned by Sahara Computers.

While the purported buyer of two aircraft owned by Sahara Computers was a Dubai-based clothing trader, questions raised by Nedbank and the Reserve Bank about the transaction exposed Gupta son-in-law Akash Garg Jahajgarhia as the hidden hand behind the purchase.

Garg is the young man who married Vega Gupta at the controversial 2013 Sun City mega-wedding that was partly funded from laundered Free State government cash.

R20-million is a small amount in Gupta terms, but the fronting and Garg's role indicates the process by which the Guptas may have hidden their influence in much larger deals, such as their 2017 attempt to "sell" their interest in Optimum Coal via a Swiss company, Charles King.

There are suspicions that the Guptas attempted to externalise their holdings via place-holders with whom they were acting in concert, although in the...

South Africa

After State Capture - Populism, Corruption & Decline or Growth, Jobs & Prosperity?

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is renowned in South Africa as the man who refused a $40 million bribe… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.