South Africa: Guptas 'Tried to Use Front' to Extract Sahara Assets

Nearly R20-million in Gupta-linked cash appears to be in limbo and may be forfeited to the state following a failed attempt to 'purchase' two aircraft owned by Sahara Computers.

While the purported buyer of two aircraft owned by Sahara Computers was a Dubai-based clothing trader, questions raised by Nedbank and the Reserve Bank about the transaction exposed Gupta son-in-law Akash Garg Jahajgarhia as the hidden hand behind the purchase.

Garg is the young man who married Vega Gupta at the controversial 2013 Sun City mega-wedding that was partly funded from laundered Free State government cash.

R20-million is a small amount in Gupta terms, but the fronting and Garg's role indicates the process by which the Guptas may have hidden their influence in much larger deals, such as their 2017 attempt to "sell" their interest in Optimum Coal via a Swiss company, Charles King.

There are suspicions that the Guptas attempted to externalise their holdings via place-holders with whom they were acting in concert, although in the...