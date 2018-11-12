11 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Security Guard and Six Accomplices Nabbed for Cable Theft At Bank of Lisbon Building

Tagged:

Related Topics

A security guard deployed to protect the Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg is one of seven people arrested in the early hours of Sunday for allegedly stealing electricity infrastructure, City Power has said.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said security officers spotted a "suspicious" Hyundai truck near Helen Joseph Street and when they attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped off.

"The officers gave chase and the vehicle finally stopped around Braamfontein. Seven suspects were arrested in possession of 48 meters of 120×4 core copper cable, two flat screen TVs and 136 circuit breakers," Mangena said.

"The suspects stated that they stole the items at the Bank of Lisbon, the building that burnt in Johannesburg two months ago."

The security officers are part of the teams deployed to protect the critical underground tunnels in the CBD that house valuable equipment including cables, he explained.

City Power CEO Lerato Setshedi said the inner-city underground tunnels were constantly targeted, resulting in them adapting their security strategy accordingly.

"This arrest [proves] that our electricity copper cable and other components are constantly a target of such criminals. However, given our improved efforts to safeguard our tunnels, the crime is now deflected to softer targets."

The suspects have been handed over to police.

Source: News24

South Africa

After State Capture - Populism, Corruption & Decline or Growth, Jobs & Prosperity?

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas is renowned in South Africa as the man who refused a $40 million bribe… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.