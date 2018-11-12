South Africa: Three Men Killed in Shack Shooting

Three men were shot dead and four others were injured in a shooting at Greenville informal settlement in Johannesburg, police said on Sunday

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the seven men were sitting in a shack in the settlement near Lombardy East on Saturday night when they were confronted by two armed men.

"One of the suspects started shooting randomly and fatally shot three men who died at the scene," said Dlamini.

"Four others were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds."

Police think the shooting may have followed an argument but are following up on information to make an arrest.

Police are also investigating the shooting of a man at a restaurant in Illovo, Johannesburg.

Dlamini said three armed robbers entered the restaurant and ordered all the customers to put their valuables in a bag.

"During a commotion, one of the customers was shot and wounded in the lower body before the suspects fled from the scene."

He is being treated at a hospital.

In the meantime, police operations led to the arrest of over 400 people for other crimes in the Johannesburg area.

Fifty eight of those arrested will appear in court on Monday for possession of unlicensed firearms and drugs, three for murder, others for driving under the influence of liqour, for theft, and possession of suspected stolen properties.

The stolen good included around R5m worth of medicine, 10 firearms and three stolen vehicles.

Dlamini asked that anybody with information that could help arrest those involved in the shootings contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24